The federal case involving a Park Hill mother who allegedly faked her son's illnesses through years of abuse, and collected money from fundraisers, is set for trial this week.
Seventy-five jurors were sworn, and 12 jurors and two alternates were chosen to try the Munchausen syndrome by proxy case against Kasie Keys.
Kasie Keys was arrested in August 2019 for child abuse after medical professionals noticed her son got healthier when he wasn't in her care. The boy was born in 2009, and according to court records, he was healthy. Various medical issues began plaguing the boy, and he ended up on oxygen and in a wheelchair. He was put on a feeding tube that was later replaced by a total parenteral nutrition or intravenous nutrition.
Keys took her son to see several pediatricians over the years, but they were not able to identify causes for the medical issues. According to the affidavit, Keys was seen giving the boy discontinued medication and withholding prescribed medications. A pediatric gastroenterologist saw the boy for feeding tolerance issues and intestinal pseudo-obstruction. The child improved, but only when he was out of Keys' care.
Specialists reviewed the boy's medical records and concluded he received invasive procedures based on symptoms described by Keys, and not based on testing. One specialist determined Keys was physically abusing the boy through child abuse, or Munchausen syndrome by proxy. According to medical records, the boy was never diagnosed with a terminal illness.
A registered nurse and case worker spent the night at Keys' home because the boy's health had declined to a point that staff prepared for him to die. According to court reports, Keys insisted the nurse use up vials of medication she had been dispensing; however, the nurse used sealed, unused vials, and the boy improved overnight.
The child was removed from the home and hospitalized. The boy's father got full custody and he was no longer dependent on a feeding tube or a wheelchair. He was able to eat solid foods without complications and is normally active.
A warrant was initially issued for Keys' arrest and she was booked in the Cherokee County Detention Center. The state dismissed Keys' case due to the Supreme Court ruling of McGirt v. Oklahoma in 2021, but the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma picked it up.
A federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment against Keys, charging her with six counts of child abuse and two counts of child neglect. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshal Service until she was allowed to post a $25,000 bond.
Her case involves more than 44,000 pages of medical records, according to court documents.
The jury trial was reset several times, and Keys' case is slated for trial on Nov. 7 before District Judge Ronald A. White in Muskogee.
