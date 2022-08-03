From pieces painted in the ‘90s to ones yet to be finished, the many murals of downtown Tahlequah run the gamut in size, style and scale.
On Shawnee Street, a mural by local artist Amber Watson decorates the north wall of a local bookstore. Too Fond of Books co-manager Sierra Smith recalled when the piece was painted.
“It was about this time last year, toward the end of the summer," she said.
Smith said the mural depicts the bookstore’s logo: a child with nose buried in a book flanked by some furry friends. She said the store owners chose this imagery because of the association of cats and dogs with bookshops.
“The gender of the child sitting there is ambiguous,so you’re not saying reading is just for boys or girls,” said Smith.
The mural has also improved visibility. Smith recounted patrons who have said the mural has helped them find the shop.
“People take pictures of it and tag us on Instagram,” said Smith.
Across the street at Kroner and Baer Brewpub, another Watson mural is in the works. Amy Jenkins, president of the Tahlequah Chamber Leadership Class 24, explained how that piece was initiated.
“The Tahlequah Chamber Leadership Class 24 raised monies for part of their community project to hire a local artist Amber Watson to paint a mural for us on the side of Kroner and Baer building,” said Jenkins.
Brewpub bartender Sam Singleton described what Watson intends for the piece.
“It’s going to be Tahlequah in big letters and then tourist spots inside the letters,” said Singleton. “I believe that’s her plan.”
Jarica Walsh, director of Visual and Public Art for the Oklahoma Arts Council, said murals have seen a recent rise in number and popularity across the state.
“The public art sector in Oklahoma has experienced tremendous growth over the past decade, and continues to see more and more communities statewide embracing murals to build identity and drive cultural tourism,” said Walsh.
Some businesses in downtown are covered in multiple pieces of public art. Over on Water Avenue, the Sand Tech LLC building — as manager Addie Wyont put it – has “lots of murals.”
“The “Shop Local” mural was painted by Amanda Lamberson,” said Wyont. “We partnered with her during The Big Idea 2019 that Tahlequah Main Street put on, and we were one of the three mural winners that year."
She described some of the other images on the outside wall.
“The big green T-shirt on our building was originally painted in the ‘90s. In 2019, we repainted our entire building to prep for new and updated murals,” said Wyont. “We have two interactive pieces for people to take photos with.”
