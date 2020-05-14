Murder suspect arrested in Adair County

STILWELL – Authorities in Adair County have arrested a fugitive wanted for the murder of a Stilwell man.
Oklahoma and Arkansas law enforcement agencies were assisting the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in the hunt for 35-year-old Tyler Presley.
On May 13, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office was called to 4725 Road in Stilwell, where Brandon Stane was found dead from a gunshot wound.
Presley was identified as the suspect, and he fled the scene before first responders arrived.
According to reports, Stane’s family had been concerned about his sister, who was at the suspect’s house at the time. Investigators say Presley was in a relationship with Stane’s sister.
The OSBI said Presley stole Stane’s white 1995 Ford Ranger pickup and left the scene.
According to reports, that truck was seen on a Springdale, Arkansas, retail store security video at 5 p.m., May 13.
Investigators say Presley was considered armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.
This story is developing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.