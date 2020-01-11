A jury trial is slated to begin Monday, Jan. 13, in Cherokee County District Court, for a defendant charged with first-degree murder.
Ricky Don Rainwater, 45, pleaded not guilty at his initial appearance in Cherokee County District Court last year. The defendant was extradited from Memphis, Tennessee, in September 2018 after allegedly placing Larry Lane Sr. in a chokehold and strangling him in his Keys home on Aug. 31.
According to reports, Rainwater was loaned a truck by someone in Sequoyah County, and he drove the vehicle to Lane's residence. The suspect allegedly stole Lane's truck, cash, cell phone and bank cards after killing him.
When the truck Rainwater initially drove to Cherokee County was not returned, a warrant was issued for the suspect out of Sequoyah County for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Charges were also filed against Rainwater in Cherokee County for larceny of an automobile. The charges of first-degree murder and robbery by force or fear were added in September 2018.
Authorities located Rainwater after receiving information from his ex-girlfriend, who indicated he had checked into a mental facility in Memphis. Local police arrested the suspect and transported him to the Shelby County Detention Center in Memphis. Lane's trucked was later recovered in West Memphis, Arkansas, in a Walmart parking lot.
Lane Jr., the victim's son, had been an investigator for Cherokee County Sheriff Norman Fisher until being elected and sworn into office in Sequoyah County.
Rainwater faced three felony charges. First-degree murder is punishable by death, life imprisonment, or life imprisonment without parole. Robbery by force and fear is punishable by imprisonment for not less than 10 years; larceny of an automobile is punishable by imprisonment for three to 20 years or by fine in an amount equal to three times the value of the property not to exceed $500,000; or both fine and imprisonment.
Court documents state Rainwater is represented by court-appointed attorney Crystal Jackson. District Attorney Jack Thorp and District Attorney Eric Jordan are listed as prosecutors.
