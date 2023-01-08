On Dec. 22, 2022, Joe Murphy was presented a plaque by Executive Director Daniel Perry for 40 years of dedicated service working for the Oklahoma Production Center. OPC started in 1981, and Murphy was one of our first individuals in the program. Murphy oversees the recycling center in Fort Gibson.
Murphy honored by OPC service
