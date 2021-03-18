Murrell Home Friends raise funds, share history

The Murrell Home, previously as Hunter's Home and now called that again, is the only pre-Civil War plantation home in Oklahoma. The National Historic Landmark has been standing since it was built by George Michael Murrell in 1845.
Operated by the Oklahoma Historical Society, the house shares the story of how its residents would have lived their day-to-day lives, along with its own history. But to keep it open, its advocates must raise funds - and that's where the Friends of the Murrell Home come into play.
"The objective of the organization is to support and promote the Hunter's Home Historic Site, also known as the George M. Murrell Home, and its related interests for the purpose of historic preservation," said Lisa Rutherford, historic interpreter.
There are a number of ways the Friends raise funds and spread history to the community. Rutherford said the primary way is through membership fees.
"The Friends raise funds through membership dues, donations, applying for grants, and they operate the gift shop," said Rutherford. "They also organize an annual field trip to an area of historical significance within a day's bus ride. The pandemic canceled the 2020 field trip, and probably the 2021 trip, as well."
Another thing the Friends have been working on is compiling a book of different articles members have written in recent years. Shirley Pettengill, a former director, has been responsible for composing the book, while Jennifer Sparks has been doing the editing.
"The book that we are working on is called 'Hunter's Home and the Cherokee Nation: The Murrell and Ross Families in Indian Territory,'" said Pettengill. "It is a collection of 63 different articles and essays we've written over the past five years. Most of them are different stories about the families in the 1800s. All proceeds gained from the book will go toward the home."
The book is nearly complete and is expected to be ready for release soon.
Get involved
Those interested in becoming members can call Hunter's Home at 918-456-2751 or email huntershome@okhistory.org and they will send an application form. Dues are $15 for an individual, $25 for a family, and $40 for a business. Membership is good for free admission, excluding special events, a 10 percent discount in the gift shop, and the quarterly newsletter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.