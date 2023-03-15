Friends of the Murrell Home will be holding a field trip bus tour around the historic Park Hill area on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The group has planned the tour in response to local interest in seeing where many of the early important sites in the Park Hill area were located. The last such tour was done in 2004, and this will be the first such event post-COVID, so it will be limited to Friends before opening up to others who are interested. This tour will be limited to 22 people due to the size of the bus.
This will be a brown-bag tour, with guests bringing own lunch and drink, and the group will stop at the Park Hill Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall to eat and visit restrooms. A cost of $25 per person is needed to cover expenses and to assist in fundraising for Hunter’s Home.
Those who are interested in participating should respond as soon as possible, as the list will be based on the order in which people call. Contact Shirley Pettengill, shirleyp76@att.net, or call 918-456-7607 or 918-207-8969 for additional information. Checks or money orders should be made out to written to Friends of the Murrell Home, 19479 East Murrell Road, Park Hill, OK 74451.
The tour committee did a dry run in late February and will do another in March as organizers add and rearrange some of the points of interest. The historic sites on the tour schedule have been confirmed by Beth Herrington, a Tahlequah historian who took notes from Northeastern State University historian T.L. Ballenger back in the 1960s; Lois Albert, archaeologist from the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey, who has recorded many of the sites; and Shirley Pettengill, former site manager of what was then the Murrell Home and who used maps drawn by other historians. Pettengill, Diana Kindell and Sally Garner Briggs will lead the tour.
Park Hill is home to several pre-Civil War sites. The group will drive past Riley’s Chapel to site of the Cherokee Female Seminary, now the Cherokee Heritage Center, and guests will note locations of both seminaries, past Hunter’s Home (the old Murrell Home) and move on to to Park Hill Cemetery for discussion of various sites in that area. These will include Park Hill and Worcester cemeteries; homes of various people including Worcester, Boudinot, Foreman, and Hitchcock; mission churches; and the printing press.
For the post-Civil War part of the tour, the bus will drive to Park Hill Presbyterian Church, which was established in 1915 and go past the 1880s mission site, then on to the Park Hill community/townsite in the area established from the 1840s to 1902-1950s. Lunch will be eaten at the church’s Fellowship Hall, where restrooms can also be used.
Next up will be the Ross family, pre- and post-Civil War. The bus will drive past homesites and stores of Ross family members – Jane Ross Meigs Nave, Chief John Ross, and Lewis Ross – to the John Ross Museum, location of the old No. 51 schoolhouse, and into Ross Cemetery. During the drive, the group will discuss the location of other homes and mills of the Ross families, including W.P. Ross and Elizabeth Ross.
Then the group will drive to the Sequoyah Club. situated on Illinois River. The churches and seminaries, are next, and the group will drive past Sehon Chapel site and continue to site of old Go Ye Village campgrounds – now Town Branch Guest Ranch – and to Illinois River Campground, where Cherokees signed the Act of Union and Constitution in 1839. The tour will end at First Baptist Church.
The tour will begin at 10 a.m. sharp at the First Baptist Church’s parking lot, just north of the church, where the bus will be parked. Church bathrooms will be available 15 minutes ahead of time and Kindell will have a key. Those who need directions to the site should call ahead of time, but the basic path is Bertha Parker Bypass to East Ross Road, then turn left on Ron Rice Avenue to the church.
