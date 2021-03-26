Muscogee Creek Freedmen to meet

MUSKOGEE - The Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band will meet virtually on Saturday, March 27, at 3 p.m., for a town hall.
The MCIFB's special guests are Congresswoman Maxine Waters, U.S. Representative for California's 43rd congressional district, and Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma.
Waters will address MCIFB members, supporters, and interested parties, and provide her perspective on the issue of Freedmen's access to housing as chairwoman of the House Financial Service Committee. Waters has been a long-time supporter of the Freedmen's Treaty Rights and will discuss her work on the Committee and its relation to Freedmen's struggles.
Hoskin will discuss the importance of honoring treaties and how the Cherokee Nation has progressed since the Cherokee Freedmen regained full citizenship.
Attendees will be provided an update on the Black Creeks "Creek Freedmen" Citizenship case in the District Court of Muscogee Creek Nation of Oklahoma. Black Creeks are being denied citizenship within the MCN; the Treaty of 1866 has not been abrogated, and citizenship for the Black Creeks should be approved.
Those with questions may submit to mcifb@1866creekfreedmen.com. Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82915580834; the meeting ID is 829 558 0834; the passcode is 849479. For information, send an email to mcifb@1866creekfreedmen.com.
