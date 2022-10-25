MUSCOGEE - The Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band is inviting the community to help clean up Old Agency Cemetery, a historical African Creek Freedmen cemetery, on Saturday, Nov. 5.
In keeping with the MCIFB mission to preserve and protect the history of the Muscogee Creek Freedmen who were removed from their traditional homelands in Alabama and Georgia on what is known as the Trail of Tears to Indian Territory - now Oklahoma - in the 1830s. The clean-up day is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The cemetery is off of Highway 69 in Muscogee. The MCIFB is pleased to announce that the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will partner with the MCIFB on this clean-up day.
Old Agency cemetery was founded in 1858 and holds the remains of African Creek Freedmen who served in the Creek Nation House of Kings and the House of Warriors, the Nation of their birth, the Muscogee Creek Nation. Freedmen people are among the first people to inhabit Indian Territory, or Oklahoma. Many of those first people are interred in Old Agency cemetery, including Creek nation supreme court judge, Jesse Franklin; Sugar George, a Muscogee Creek Nation Tribal Council member; and Harry Island, an official U.S. interpreter with the Muscogee Creek Nation. Many burials include veterans of the Civil War, World War I, and World War II. Many are the original people who traveled east of Mississippi to Indian Territory on the Trail of Tears as enslaved people.
If anyone is interested in helping Saturday, Nov. 5, suggestions include wearing protective clothing, such as long pants, closed-toe shoes or boots; spraying clothes or self with insect spray; and bringing water and tools, such as clippers, weed eaters, etc. Parking for the event will be in the grassy area neat the billboard off Highway 69.
All are welcome to attend, and any organization wanting to join needs to email mcifb@1866creekfreedmen.com. Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band is not responsible for any injuries or illnesses that may result from taking part in the cleanup, as attending this cleanup is taking place at a participants own risk.
