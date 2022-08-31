The Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band will hold an August community outreach meeting on Sept. 17, at 1 p.m.
Freedmen's genealogy, history, and the cemetery preservation project will be discussed at the meeting. An update on the Creek Freedmen citizenship plight will also be provided.
During this meeting, the group will explore a few records unique to the Indian Territory - now Oklahoma - history. Freedmen of Indian Territory are some of the most documented people in history with fascinating family stories to share. The genealogists will cover Dawes records and more and will be available to assist individuals with their research questions.
Angela Walton-Raji, a nationally known historian, scholar, author, and a Choctaw Freedmen descendant, will be joining the meeting and provide her expertise in documenting and preserving cemeteries.
Brittany Harlow, Verified News Network, discusses research findings regarding Old Agency Cemetery in Muskogee County. Many Creek Freedmen and prominent Freedmen leaders are interred in the OAC. The group will also discuss the steps needed to preserve the historic Creek Freedmen's sacred burial ground.
Topics at the meeting will include the history, chain of ownership of Old Agency Cemetery property, and attempts to restore and preserve the cemetery.
The meeting will be from 1-2:30 p.m. via a Zoom platform at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89911553348?pwd=SnlqUGU1Q09ZdDhpdHZNNmEzamI3QT09. The meeting ID is "899 1155 3348" with the passcode being "707277" and one tap mobile being 1-669-444-9171
For more information or for those who are interested in serving on the cemetery preservation and clean-up team, reach out to mcifb@1866creekfreedmen.com.
