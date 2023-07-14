EUFAULA – Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band – Black Creeks will meet at the Eufaula Memorial Library on July 15.
The meeting will be at noon at 301 S. 1st St.
Attendees will learn about the history of the Black Creek Freedmen, their cemetery preservation projects, the descendants’ plight for citizenship in the Muscogee Creek Nation, and a genealogy session will be provided. The organization will have two genealogists on site to assist with research questions.
For more information, go to www.1866creekfreedmen.com or contact the MCIFB at mcifb@1866creekfreedmen.com or 405-458-0823.
