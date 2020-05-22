TULSA – Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill and River Spirit Casino Resort Chief Executive Officer Pat Crofts announced Thursday Phase 1 of a plan to reopen nine Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos, including River Spirit Casino Resort, on Monday, June 1.
“Our first priority is, and will remain, the health and well-being of 2,200 employees and the thousands of guests that visit our properties. We have methodically studied the regional data and prepared a plan encompassing best practices in the industry,” said Hill. “The Gaming Operations Authority Board, the Nation’s Health Department and the Nation’s Office of Public Gaming have now approved the first phase of our comprehensive reopening plan.”
The casinos will officially open to the public at 10 am on Monday, June 1. Officials suspended operations on Monday, March 16, as a precaution to guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos and River Spirit Casino Resort maintained its payroll and benefits for its 2,200 employees throughout the 12-week closure.
The casinos reopening include Beggs, Holdenville, Eufaula, Bristow, Checotah, Okemah, Okmulgee, Muskogee and River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. The temporary closure of the travel plaza casinos in Muskogee and Okmulgee will continue until a future date, but the Okmulgee convenience store remains open to serve the public in need of essentials.
The reopening of the River Spirit Casino Resort to the public includes both River Spirit and Margaritaville Casinos, the Resort Hotel, Margaritaville, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Fire Side Grill, Rain Bay Café, Scoreboard Sports Bar, Five O’Clock Somewhere Bar, and the Emerge Spa. The Visions Buffet, Paradise Cove, Resort Convention Center and the courtesy valet will remain temporarily closed to guests. The Tiki Grill and Bar pool side dining will be open, however the Resort pool will be limited to hotel guests only until a future date.
"Guests will experience the same top-tier entertainment and hospitality experience, but in a modified form," said Crofts. “We have taken into account all of the safety and sanitization protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and federal health guidelines in order to reopen our doors and welcome back our employees and guests.”
The Phase 1 plan consists of seven sections addressing: employee and guest health; employee training on COVID-19 procedures; the guest journey from entrance to exit; cleaning products and protocols; locations for distribution of personal protective equipment; social distancing; and public entry screening protocols.
The regional casinos will close overnight indefinitely for additional sanitization. The River Spirit and Margaritaville Casinos will rotate closure overnight on alternating dates. Guests are encouraged to check the casino websites for the latest information.
All guests and employees will receive a noncontact temperature screening prior to being admitted entrance to the casinos. All employees are required to wear masks while working; guests will be provided disposable masks and gloves upon arrival. In addition to the hourly, recurring sanitization of all guest areas and hard surfaces, hand sanitizer stations and sanitary wipe dispensers are available for guests use throughout the properties.
