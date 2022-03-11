OKMULGEE – The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has bolstered its court system with the confirmation of a new criminal court judge.
During a regular session meeting on Feb. 26, the Muscogee (Creek) National Council confirmed the nomination of Lisa Otipody-Herbert. This move is a continuation of the nation’s commitment to build capacity in it’s judicial branch.
“We have taken several steps internally in the last year and a half to strengthen our justice system to meet the demands of our post-McGirt responsibilities,” said MCN Principal Chief David Hill. “Whether it be adding officers on the ground, or cooperative agreements, or more prosecutors and Judges in the courtroom, it all goes toward making sure we are doing all we can to have the capacity and resources we need.”
Otipody-Herbert, a citizen of the Comanche Nation, brings over 23 years of judicial experience to the Muscogee bench and has served several different tribal nations as a Judge in various capacities. Herbert received her undergraduate degree in political science from Phillips University in Enid in 1988.
She received her juris doctorate from the University of Kansas School of in 1993, and has pursued graduate work at Oklahoma State University in equine studies. She then furthered her judicial education at the National Judicial College in Reno, Nevada in 2009. She has been active with the Oklahoma Municipal Judges Association since 1998, serving as a board member from 2005 to 2010.
“I am so thrilled to serve the (Muscogee) Nation on its criminal dockets,” said Otipody-Herbert. “I think this is such an exciting time, the Nation has a good and established court system, I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Representative Mark Randolph sponsored the tribal resolution that nominated Judge Otipody-Herbert. Further information on the MCN District Court, including dockets and a court calendar, can be found at www.creekdistrictcourt.com or at 918-758-1400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.