OKMULGEE – Nearly 200 years after the Muscogee (Creek) Nation was forcibly removed from their homelands across the southeast during the Trail of Tears, Oxford, Alabama Mayor Alton Craft welcomed leaders and citizens of the tribe for a homecoming ceremony to mark the nation’s formal return to the region.
“The lands ranging from Alabama to Georgia were home to the Muscogee people for tens of thousands of years until government polices forced us to leave, but those policies never broke our spiritual connection to these lands,” said Muscogee Tribe’s principal chief, David Hill. “This celebration marks a historic day for a tribe forcibly removed from its homeland during the ‘Trail of Tears.’ We couldn’t be more excited about returning home.”
The formal ceremony took place on April 8 featured speeches from local and tribal leadership officials, including Oxford’s Mayor Alton Craft and Hill.
The ceremony kicked off a two-day festival titled “Reyicepes,” which translates to “We Have Come Back,” in Oxford, Alabama on April 8 and 9 at Choccolocco Park. Activities included Muscogee storytelling, hymn singing, tribal arts and craft displays, historical presentations, meet and greets with Muscogee tribal leadership, and more.
“The people that live here presently want and deserve to know the history of their community,” said Hill. “The Reyicepes festival will provide us an excellent opportunity to share our story, and our formal return to the region will allow us to continue rebuilding our roots in our homelands.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.