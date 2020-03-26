Muscogee (Creek) PD donates truck to Bacone PD

The Bacone College Campus Police Department received a 2013 Ford F150 four-wheel-drive truck donated by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department recently. "We are grateful for this donation from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police Department. This truck enables our department to better patrol our campus and protect our staff, faculty, and students," Bacone College Campus Police Chief John Lindsey said. The truck is now fully in service at the college's historic campus, 2299 Old Bacone Road in Muskogee.