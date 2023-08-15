MUSKOGEE – Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band will meet in Muskogee at the Martin Luther King Center on Aug. 19.
The event will take place at 1 p.m. at 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
Patrons can come out and learn about the history of the Black Creek Freedmen, genealogy, cemetery preservation projects, and the plight citizenship in the Muscogee Creek Nation.
For more information, call 405-458-0823, email mcifb@1866creekfreedmen.com, or go to www.1866creekfreedmen.com.
