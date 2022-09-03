Muscogee Freedmen to meet with famed jazz musician

TULSA - The Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band has announced its Oct. 1 meeting at the Rudisill Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave., will feature a noted jazz musician.
By popular demand, the group will showcase select pieces of the MCIFB and the OITMBCFH Creek Freedmen history exhibit for viewing and educational pleasure from 10 a.m.-noon. This extraordinary history was exhibited at the Broken Arrow Museum, opening with a record breaking attendance of over 185 people for the opening reception and 905 people visiting the exhibit from July 9-29.
The exhibition's success is further reflected in the overwhelming positive expressions received in the reviews. At 1 p.m., the MCIFB will kick off a community meeting with a conversation with an official member of the MCIFB, Washington I. Rucker, great-grandson of Creek Freedmen Interpreter Rev. Ketch Barnett.
The Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band will also provide updates on the activities of the official and recognized Creek Freedmen organization, the Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band Inc. The band was officially incorporated in 2008. However, the leaders and band members have been an established body of Creek Freedmen descendants for more than 20 years, recognized worldwide with members hailing from Canada, California, Nevada, Texas, Georgia, Arizona, Washington, D.C, and etc., to name a few. The band has attracted noted scholars and historians over the years and is waiting to announce their latest collaboration this fall.
Famed jazz musician Washington Rucker and his niece Renee Brown, former WNBA chief of staff, are descendants of Creek Freedmen Ketch Barnet. Both are official card carrying members of the Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band. Ketch Barnett was a Creek Nation interpreter and Baptist minister and, for many years, was the pastor of the Old Fountain Church near the McIntosh Settlement.
After the Civil War, Creek Freedmen received their citizenship by the Treaty of 1866. Still the Creek Nation refused to recognize the Freedmen's rights fully. Thus, Ketch Barnett, Cow Tom, and Harry Island traveled to Washington D.C to seek relief from the Secretary of the Interior. A census had already been taken in the nation that excluded the Freedmen; the three leaders made their appeal in Washington to ensure the Freedmen's rights would be honored by the Creek Nation. A per capita payment of $17.34 resulted from the mission trip for all Creek Freedmen citizens.
Rucker is an award winning jazz musician who was inducted into the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame in 1998. Rucker was born in Tulsa on March 5, 1937. He was born in Greenwood and attended Booker T. Washington High School, developing a talent for the drums along the way. By his teens, Washington was working with bluesman Jimmy "Cry Cry" Hawkins and was soon off to UCLA to study to get into the Los Angeles music scene.
Washington got a degree in history and side careers in acting and cosmetology, while playing drums with bands in a variety of genres. Rucker has worked with artists as diverse as Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, gospel artists Rev. James Cleveland and Shirley Caesar, and jazz greats like Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Stitt, Hampton Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Stitt, Hamptons, Freddie Hubbard, and singers Nancy Wilson and Linda Hopkins. He also fronts his group, The Jazz Collection, with which he tours and records.
He has had an active career as an educator, teaching a master class at USC on the "Art of the Brushes" in drumming and a well-regarded program on jazz history for young students called "Jazz for Wee People." He has also appeared regularly in film and television as a character actor, most notably in Martin Scorsese's "New York, New York" and Clint.
Individuals can come out and hear this extraordinary man speak about his life, career, and his ancestry as a proud descendant of Creek Freedmen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.