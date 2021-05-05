OKMULGEE (AP) — The Muscogee Nation announced a new brand identity on Tuesday that drops the "Creek" reference from its name that the tribe says can confuse the public.
Muscogee Nation creative manager Brian OnTheHill also created a new logo for the tribe that took inspiration from Mississippian design on pottery and shell carvings.
In a statement Tuesday, the tribe said its name in all official business would remain the Muscogee (Creek) Nation as specified in its Constitution. Still, “Creek” is a misnomer coined originally by British colonists, OnTheHill said.
“We are not denying our history,” OnTheHill said. “We are declaring our own identity.”
The Okmulgee-based tribe is one of the largest in the U.S., with more than 87,000 citizens.
