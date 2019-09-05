BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - The Museum of Native American History will host "Native Conversations: An Introduction to the Cherokee Language" with Travis Wolfe at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14.
This event invites guests to learn the foundations of the Cherokee Language. Wolfe, a certified Cherokee language expert, will walk participants through rules and structures of the Cherokee language. By the end of the workshop, guests will have learned more about the history of the Cherokee and foundational information to speak the language themselves.
Wolfe is a full-blooded member of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma. Wolfe grew up in the Cherokee communities of Wolfe Creek and Bull Hollow. He has earned a bachelor's degree in education from Northeastern State University.
Since earning a bachelor's degree in Cherokee Language Revitalization and Linguistics, with an expertise in language, syllabary, history and culture, Wolfe has worked exclusively with indigenous communities and organizations.
Native Conversations is a monthly series that invites scholars, artists, and activists for conversations about ways they give voice to historical and contemporary Native American culture. Participants are invited to cultivate understanding, respect, and increased awareness of cultural context by exploring topics relevant to the indigenous community. Native Conversations are free and open to all ages.
Registration is appreciated. Visit www.monah.us. Seating is on a first-come first-serve basis as capacity allows. Museum of Native American History, 202 SW O St., Bentonville, Arkansas, can be contacted at 479-273-2456 and info@monah.us.
