Music, pageants and Santa ring in the season

Tis' the season to engage in a variety of holiday events around the region through light tours, music, visits with Santa and more. It's a busy time for Santa to get all the toys ready for delivery on Christmas Eve, while showing up for photo ops all over Green Country.
The annual Castle Christmas and Garden of Lights opened Thanksgiving Day at Honor Heights Park in Muskogee. It runs from 5:30-10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, 2020. The Castle drive-thru is complimentary, with donations appreciated, but also offers tractor-drawn hayrides for $5 per person or $1 for children 12 and under. The Castle train is $5 per passenger, free for ages 1 and under; pony or camel rides are $5 per person; and the Garden of Lights now has a $5 per-car fee using cards or cash, but is free on Mondays. For information, go to www.cityofmuskogee.com and http://okcastle.com<\ /a>.
On Friday, Nov. 29 from 5-10 p.m. is the Garden of Lights Opening Night at the Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive. From Nov. 29-Dec. 6, starting at 9 p.m., the Guthrie Green Holiday Market, at Guthrie Green, 111 E. M.B. Brady St. in Tulsa, offers daily holiday themes and music.
It's a Wonderland of Lights at Wooloroc, 12 miles southwest of Bartlesville, with 750,000 lights turned on every Friday through Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 22, 5-9 p.m. Admission id $6 for adults and $1 for children 11 and under. Call 918 336-0307, ext. 10 or 11.
From Nov. 29- Dec. 24, the Oklahoma City Lyric Theater presents, "A Christmas Carol," at 1725 NW S. 16th St. Tickets are $25 at LyricTheatreOKC.org or call the box office 405 524-9312.
The Holiday Lights on the Hill at Chandler Park, 6500 W 21st St., Tulsa, runs Nov. 29- Dec. 25.
The first opportunity for pets and children to have pictures taken with Santa and the Grinch is this Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Spring Hollow Feed and Supply, 410 N. Legion Drive in Tahlequah Cost for a 5x7 portrait is $5.
This Sunday, Dec. 1, from 4-7 p.m., is the Advent Festival at the Tahlequah United Methodist Church, 300 W. Delaware. The annual 5C's Toy Run is also Dec. 1 at 2 p.m.
Participants meet at Norris Park and drive to New Life Church, and bring unwrapped gifts to be donated to local children.
The 6th annual Winter Concert, sponsored by the Arts Council of Tahlequah, begins at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, with music by the Mandophonics, Hansen Johnson and John Fite, Bob and Stephanie Martin, Wes Combs and Friends, Bob Taylor, Lacy Ullrich as the Sugar Plum Fairy from Lena Huffman's Academy for Peforming Arts and Encore Dance Society's "The Nutcracker," and Oklahoma Kids Jadyn Dawson, Katelyln Myers, Nicolle Torres. The event is free to the public.
Monday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., a Christmas tree lighting will be held in downtown Fort Gibson. It includes pictures with Santa, other free activties for kids and music by local churches.
Tuesday, Dec. 3 brings the annual Lights On at Seminary Hall on the Northeastern State University campus in Tahlequah. It begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes photos with Santa inside following a program. Then from 6:30-9 p.m., revelers can enjoy the Good Yule Music Holiday Spectactular, NSU Center for Performing Arts, Tahlequah campus.
Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. is the Mingle and Jingle with Women in Business at the Armory Municipal Center, 100 N Water Ave., Tahlequah. Cost is $10 per person, $25 per vendor space.
In Tulsa, Dec. 4, at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., guests can enjoy two free Brown Bag It concerts at the John H. Williams Theater.
Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. is the Fifth annual Toy Toss, hosted by NSU Athletics during the men's basketball game against Newman University.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal or toy to toss onto the court at halftime. All toys will be donated to the Adair and Cherokee counties Toys for Tots.
On Friday, Dec. 6, from 5-9 p.m. it's Winter Wonderland, a fundraiser for My Friends and Me on at the Legacy at MV Ranch, 19505 Ballentine Road in Tahlequah. The event is free, photos with Santa and other activities, including a Christmas tree auction that begins at 8 p.m.
The Thompson House Victorian Christmas - Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 8, noon to 5 p.m. - offers a potpourri of gifts and food items from a variety of vendors at this annual fundraiser, 300 S. College in Tahlequah. Admission is free.
Santa will be at First State Bank, on Friday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, the lobby will be open, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. only for photos with Santa. Pictures can be printed while supplies last, or parents can take their own photos.
On Saturday, Dec 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mistletoe & Memories Holiday Market will be held the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St., Muskogee.
A traditional event offers visitors the experience of creating gifts on Dec. 7, 1-6 p.m. "A Cherokee Christmas" is at the Cherokee Heritage Center, 21132 S. Keeler Drive, in Tahlequah. It will feature complimentary make-and-take activities throughout the museum gallery, and guests can shop handmade gifts made by local Cherokee artists. And at the Adams Corner Rural Village, for $10, visitors will make natural tree ornaments, decorate the outdoor Christmas tree, and take part in special storytelling around the campfire with Cherokee National Treasure Robert Lewis. Guests can make a Cherokee gift: a mini gourd mask, pinch pot, or felt gorget. A lighting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m., followed by caroling on the porch of the General Store.
In Muskogee on Dec. 7, 1-4 p.m., the annual Christmas Home Tour kicks off for $10 per person. The proceeds benefit the Kelly B. Todd Center. Visitors can also see the Polar Express from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
And Dec. 7, noon to 4 p.m. Santa will be at Walmart in Tahlequah. Guests should bring their own cameras.
Photos with a Grinch, a fundraiser for Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity, is Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 816 S. College Ave. Cost is $7 for the initial sitting and $2 for additional prints of the same image.
In Branson, Missouri, on Dec. 7, the Petersens, an award-winning bluegrass group, will perform at the Liddy Doenges Theater.
A Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony are on tap in Coweta, Dec. 7, 6-8 p.m.
Dec. 7-22 Marcello Angelini's ballet vision of "The Nutcracker" to the Chapman Music Hall at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at TulsaPAC.com or the box office, 918 596-7111.
In Oklahoma City on Saturday, Dec. 7, is the Historic Stockyards City Cowboy Christmas Parade at the Stockyards City Main Street, 1305 S. Agnew Ave #2427.
Featured will be horses, longhorns, riding clubs, clowns, wagons, and the grand finale of Cowboy Santa Claus.
And at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 is the Holiday Reindog Walk and Puppy Parade at 3101 SW 119th St., Oklahoma City, from the Pet Therapy Pals at OU Medical Center Volunteers. The Pup Pals are swooping in to make an announcement for a very special one-mile event.
