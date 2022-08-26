MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: After internal questioning, musician finds her voice

Tahlequah resident Amber Watson began her music career after starting school at Northeastern State University.
She always loved music and singing, but when she made the transition in 2004 to NSU, where she received her degree in graphic design and fine arts, she started to learn how to play piano. And that started what she calls her "therapy."
“I’ve never really been able to tell you how I feel unless it is through a song, so music is my outlet to be able to show my feelings,” said Watson.
She first started performing in front of people through karaoke, in which her best friend, Trista Snook, pushed her to participate.
Watson said she has never been good with words, as she grew up in a strong family where weaknesses and feelings were not discussed. Her music has always been an outlet for her, but she for the last year and a half, she doubted whether she wants to continue performing.
“I have three different jobs on the art spectrum. I paint murals and I do photography, and that’s how I used to make my money. So with music, I never had to worry about it, because it was just one of my hobbies, but now we are going on tour in September to Texas. It was one of those things I had to choose. Am I going to be a photographer or am I going to be a muralist?” said Watson.
She has decided to continue to play music and to see how it pans out.
Watson said she does not play a certain genre of music, but her talents tend to fall under soulful, red dirt, and singer-songwriter. Besides singing, she now plays the washboard, piano, and guitar in a group called RC & the Ambers.
She said while she is blessed to know so many great musicians, she has struggled with questioning whether she is good enough to play with them. Being a perfectionist and caring too much about what others thought of her caused her to struggle to find her voice when she first started.
“Whenever I first started, I kept mimicking, like Adele and other music I was listening to, instead of finding my own voice. Now since I have been singing for a while, I’ve found my voice,” said Watson.
Performing at venues like Cain’s Ballroom and Billy Bob's is something Watson never imagined she would be able to do.
“Honestly, I don't have anything to complain about, and whenever I do, I tell myself to shut up really quick, because I am one of those people who gets to do what I love every day,” said Watson.
For people who want to perform on stage but are struggling to make that leap, Watson advises they just need to start writing, practice as much as possible, and always be themselves.
Check it out
Amber Watson will be performing with RC & the Ambers at Diamond Stone Music Festival, Sept. 10 around 9 p.m. The group will also perform at Dewain’s Place on Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. and at Kroner and Baer, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m.
