MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Diamond Stone to host Morgan Wade, 33 other acts

The second annual Diamond Stone Music Festival will take place Sept. 9-11 at the Diamondhead Resort on the banks of the Illinois River, and the local festival organizer says it will have a significant impact on the community.
Diamond Stone music promoter and festival organizer Daniel Tye said the festival will feature 33 artists, who will range in style from country, rock, Americana, and folk music. Artists set to perform include Morgan Wade, Cody Canada & The Departed, John Fulbright, and Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers.
The Diamond Stone Music Festival has been in operation for two years at the Diamondhead Resort, following the end of the Medicine Stone Music Festival, which was run by the Turnpike Troubadours and Jason Boland from 2013 to 2019.
“After [Medicine Stone closed], it kind of just felt like a hole in the community, where there used to be a festival at Diamondhead Resort,” said Tye.
Tye said there were 1,400 people in attendance last year, but he expects 2,500 to attend this year.
Tye helps coordinate the music festival by negotiating with acts, creating schedules, coordinating with sound and stage crew, and by “putting out [the events’] small fires” that come up during the event.
Promoting the arts in the Tahlequah community through the festival is important to Tye because of the significance in history found in music and the way Diamond Stone is able to give back to the community.
“I just think it’s really important because a lot of our heritage is passed through these musical roots and there’s nothing more powerful than a story,” said Tye. “Diamond Stone is a great place for people to come and gather and hear a bunch of different stories.”
The festival will benefit at least two local nonprofit organizations, the Red Dirt Relief Fund Inc., and Marines of Tahlequah, by donating custom-made guitars with the Diamond Stone logo that will be auctioned off.
You're invited
The event will take place at Diamondhead Resort 12081 OK–10. For more information, call 918-457-9475 or email seladorebooking@gmail.com.
