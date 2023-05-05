Stilwell native Marcus Pruitt and his dormant band, "Hanger," have released a new free album in memory of their bassist.
Pruitt said Hanger started performing together in 2011 and they played their last show in 2017. Hanger was a death metal band made up of four member: Jordan Hummingbird on guitar, Marcus Pruitt on vocals and guitar, Jonathan Boswell on bass, and David Beavers on drums. Pruitt has not performed with Hanger since 2017, and he has not played live since around 2019 with the southern metal band Rot Gut Swine.
Before bassist Jonathan Boswell passed away in 2018, Pruitt said he recorded several of his bass tracks a year prior. These tracks are being used in the new Hanger album.
"We got started on a second album in 2015 and then we put it on the shelf. We had no way to record real drums so we just used a drum machine off the computer and all that stuff, but it was mostly me and the bass player," said Pruitt. "We really got to work on it in 2017. He finished all of his bass tracks and he passed away in 2018. He was a really good friend of mine and that's one of the reasons why music went downhill for me. He finished all of his bass tracks and [they've] been sitting on a computer for the past five years. Basically, for the anniversary of his passing/his birthday I was just going to revisit this and brush it all up, mix it, and finally release it."
Pruitt said playing music became hard after Boswell's passing, but after creating the album, "Embrace of Darkness," he found it to be somewhat healing.
"It very much is [bringing closure] because, as far as I'm concerned this is the last thing that I have of his that he's ever helped make and it really feels like it's his last gift to the world," said Pruitt.
After the band went dormant and playing music became difficult to deal with, Pruitt said he began making films to satisfy his creative side.
Pruitt said he has always been drawn to all kinds of music, whether it was in movies or playing on the radio. The singer/guitarist didn't realize he wanted to perform in shows until he was in high school playing at a talent show. After feeling the adrenaline rush that came from being on stage, Pruitt said he knew wanted to continue pursuing music.
Pruitt said he has been "itching to perform live" again but does not have any set dates on a performance at this time.
While the journey of creating the album offered Pruitt some closure, he said it has also helped to alleviate some stress. Since Hanger has not produced an album since 2013, Pruitt said it felt good to release the songs because people could now hear music they played in the past in a recorded and cleaner format.
Pruitt said Hanger will have a few more albums released in the future, but has not set a specific date yet.
"Hanger has been a band of mine, and it used to be a one-man project back when I was in high school. I've always preconceived different albums, artwork, or song titles and all that stuff, so after this there will be a couple of more Hanger albums and so that will definitely come in the near future," said Pruitt.
"Embrace the Darkness" is out now on hangerband.bandcamp.com.
