MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Former area police officer uses voice to motivate

Former Tahlequah resident December Rodeheaver-McDaniel has used her job as a police officer to help others, but she plans to continue inspiring people through her recent music career.
Even though Rodeheaver-McDaniel only started pursuing music this past summer, she has already released her first song on over 150 platforms, on Dec. 11.
On Dec. 14, Rodeheaver-McDaniel appeared on the radio station Lake Country 102.1, where her new song, "What I Want Most," was played. She said the rapid change of already having a song on the radio and other platforms has been exciting, but also overwhelming.
"I wanted to get out there and send a message because my music is my story," said Rodeheaver-McDaniel. "I want to tell my story, but I also want to inspire other people. The song 'What I Want Most' is definitely what I want most out of life, and I think every woman out there wants the same thing."
The musician's future goals for her career is to just get her messages out to others.
"I want to be able to inspire other people that no matter what you do, you can always follow your dreams and chase your dreams, and no matter if it's big or small," said Rodeheaver-McDaniel.
While she is having her songs and voice heard, Rodeheaver-McDaniel is pursuing another career as an officer for the Westville Police Department.
"I have always wanted to help people, and it's a challenge in a way, but I balance it pretty well," said Rodeheaver-McDaniel.
She said she has always enjoyed and grew up around music, but only began writing her own songs during the past summer. Her grandfather was also a singer and songwriter, and he's the person who gave her a love for music.
"I'm definitely humbled by it. I have no mindset on becoming this big famous, rich person. I have kids and grandkids who I would love for them to grow up and say, 'Hey. This was my Nay-nay."
Check it out
The musician's next release will be called "Westville PD," which will release after the first of 2023.
