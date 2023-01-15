MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Kyron Lee ready to release new album in 2023

Kyron Lee, a Tahlequah resident and musician, started getting serious about his craft later in the game than some artists, but he enjoys performing at smaller venues when he can.
Lee first became interested in performing in middle school through his older cousin, Michael Kyle Brown. Lee said his cousin taught him to play bass and allowed him to perform with him until he moved away. That's when Lee started to teach himself how to play guitar out of boredom.
"I didn't really know what chords were, what any notes were, or what a key was, but then getting into college, I started trying to take it a little more seriously and actually learn," said Lee. "It was a long process because I was teaching myself, and myself didn't know what I was doing, so it was a lot of YouTube videos and reading tabs."
The guitar is the main instrument Lee plays, but he also enjoys playing the ukelele, banjo, and mandolin.
Lee started writing songs around 2012 and had trouble finishing one until his friend and fellow musician, Derek Webster, advised him that it usually seems to be easier to write about one of the biggest tragedies in a life.
"I had gone through a divorce years prior, and I wasn't really hung up on that or anything, but it was one of the biggest tragedies I could think of at the time, and so I wrote my first song, 'Muskogee Avenue,' based around that," said Lee.
Since the release of Lee's first song, he has played in several small gigs around Tahlequah, but he didn't start performing at paying gigs until about 2016. Lee described his music as being folk/Americana with a little bit of a country.
"If you play music and you have an Oklahoma accent, it's always going to seem like some kind of country. It's definitely in that genre of the red dirt stuff and singer-songwriter," said Lee.
Lee said music has always been a hobby of his, and he never thought it would be a career, but has found he enjoys the writing process and being able to perform for smaller audiences. He continues to write and sing because it helps him to express and release his emotions.
Lee mainly works solo, but sometimes still works as part of a duo with Brown. This is because Lee can only perform a few times a month and prefer to play in smaller and less former atmospheres.
"Those small, intimate atmospheres are just a lot more fun for me, and the type of music I play is usually a little bit more slow," said Lee. "I don't have too many rocking songs or songs you would actually get up and dance to. It's more of a sitting and listening type of music, so it just fits better with a solo or with a lead player."
He started recording another album in 2019, but it was put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Lee hopes to have a new album prepared by this coming spring or summer.
Kyron Lee will perform on Feb. 17 at The Branch at 7 p.m.
