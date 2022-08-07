MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: 'Scary Larry' enjoys open mic, gigs in Tahlequah

Musician Larry Huitt, or better known as "Scary Larry Huitt," said he feels as though Tahlequah first "adopted" him when he began attending Northeastern State University in 2001.
Huitt, a singer and guitar player for Psycho Deralikts, is now a Muskogee resident, but he spends most of his time in Tahlequah, working as a musician and hosting open mic mights at Ned's for the past four years.
"Ned's is just like home in Tahlequah. I mean, I walk in there and I feel like Norm from 'Cheers.' Everybody says 'hi.' All my friends come out and play music, and we have the best time at the open mics," said Huitt.
Huitt performs in duos, trios, other bands, and as a solo artist. The music style he plays is all over the spectrum, such as red dirt, singer-songwriter, blues, and rock 'n' roll. He said playing different genres is more eclectic, which he believes makes people better at whatever they decide to pursue.
"I just love all forms of music. I think there's beauty in all of it, and so I try to play a little bit of everything. I write songs in all different genres. I may write a reggae song today, and next week, I may write a classical song," said Huitt.
The musician's start began when Huitt was 7 years old and he received a guitar for Christmas from his grandparents. Huitt said he started his first band when he was 10 years old with a friend.
"We've just been [playing] ever since. When we were 15 years old, we had a pretty good band that played all over two or three states. We thought we were teenage rock stars," said Huitt.
The guitar, banjo, drums, bass, and slide guitar are among the main instruments Huitt plays. His song, "The Devil," is set to release Sept. 1, with a new album expected to drop in the fall.
He said his music is not only influenced by his friends and children, but his love for horror movies. Huitt said watching vintage scary movies with his grandpa when he was younger turned him into a horror movie fanatic. The musician has since starred, and continues to act, in a few horror genre movies and TV shows.
"I write a lot of songs about monsters. It's funny. I always make jokes about it, but most of my songs are either about ex-girlfriends or monsters and sometimes both," said Huitt.
Check it out
Huitt will be performing in a songwriter swap at the Oklahoma Hall Music hall of Fame Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. His next solo performances will be at Riverbend Floats, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. and the Branch, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. Huitt performs and hosts an open mic every night at 8 p.m. the first, third, and fifth Tuesday each month at Ned's of Tahlequah. The Psycho Deralikts will be headlining at the Blue Note Music Festival Sept. 10, at 11 p.m.
