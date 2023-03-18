MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Sister Stone promotes girl power with female band

Sister Stone has performed for almost two years together, as a way for members to deal with day-to-day stresses.
Angela Bowden, singer and mandolin/fiddle player for Sister Stone, said the three-person band is about friendship and the love of music.
"We've really gotten close over the last year and a half we've been together," said Bowden. "I've been in several bands over the years and played music, and this is really, honestly the best. I wouldn't want it any different than what it is."
When the trio is not performing at local gigs or practicing for upcoming concerts, the women continue to further their careers and raise their families.
Bowden said it was difficult to get the group together at first, because of their everyday lives, so she booked the band's first gig at the Fort Gibson Corn Festival before they were ever established.
This nudge pushed the women to finally get together and learn 90 minutes of music, before the big show.
Before the group's first performance, they were all feeling the nerves and jitters that come from a first gig, but after stepping off the stage, they felt an elation and a desire to do it again.
Shannon George, singer and guitarist for Sister Stone, said they do not play only one genre; they play various music from Fleetwood Mac to REM to country music.
"It's all songs we loved as we were growing up and songs that had meaning to us when we were teenagers, in college, things that our parents listened to, so it's very eclectic," said George.
George said she and her band members are raising eight daughters among the group, which has made practice and gigs like the band's therapy and emotional release.
"We have to make time for it, and it's one of things it's just become such a value that we do make time for each week, so practices become therapy sessions and mom gab and girl gab," said George.
Dixie LaRue, a backup singer and percussionist for Sister Stone, thinks it is interesting to be in an all-girl band, with each member having daughters look up to them.
"I think it's really good for our daughters to see that you can have all these things," said Bowden. "You can be the mom, you can have the career and you can also do what you enjoy."
LaRue said the group is working on some original music that will be released later this year at a to-be-determined date.
Check it out
Sister Stone will be performing March 31 at Muskogee Brewing Co., April 14, at Kroner and Baer's Crawfish Fest, and at the Red Fern Festival, April 28.
