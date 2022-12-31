MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Teen teaches ballet, shares faith through music

Tahlequah High School alumna Abby Hill has used her love for music not only create her first album, but to help spread the gospel.
Hill, age 18, has been performing since she was four years old, but in a different medium, as she was a dance student at the Academy of Performing Arts and now teaches ballet classes for the studio.
Even though Hill began her journey through dance, she has also helped lead worship services at her church since she was about seven years old.
"I used to say that I would get less nervous about dancing stuff. I guess it's because I was more nervous for my personal things to be shared with people whenever I was writing songs that were more personal," said Hill.
Hill said one of the biggest differences between dancing and singing is that she becomes more nervous with her music as it is more focused on her rather than as a team effort as it is with dance.
"There's nothing to fall back on, like if you're on a team on stage in dance you can fall back on the person behind you or in front of you. If you mess up, if you forget something when you're performing a song by yourself you have to just catch yourself," said Hill.
While Hill is learning to play the guitar, she currently performs with her piano and sings her own songs. The genre she mainly sticks with is Christian music and folk-sounding music.
Her first album, "Rooted," was first released in September 2022 under her stage name, "Abby Grace."
"It was an interesting process because we kind of went into it not knowing very much, and it was kind of a miracle how it all came about, so for me it's really cool to see," said Hill.
She said her main hope for people who listen to her music is that they dig deeper into their faith, as her reason to create music is to spread the gospel.
Hill does not have any scheduled gigs or performances at this time, but is looking to garner more experience by playing shows in Tahlequah soon.
Hill said one of her goals for her music career is to be a part of a small band and tour churches around America.
"I am young but I am excited to see how much more I can [do,] just from the songs on the album - I wrote those songs like a year ago - to the songs I write now," said Hill. "I'm excited to release more new things because you grow so much in that period of time. The more songs you write, the better you get."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.