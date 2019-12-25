Confidence building and character development are two reasons Oklahoma Kids Inc., is for any child who likes to sing and dance. A few well-known success stories are of alumni, including Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Brian White, Kristin Chenoweth and Darci Lynn Farmer.
Current and past volunteer directors both call Tahlequah home. Kelly Myers served from 2015 to 2019, and now is a "mom volunteer" of the group.
In June, she passed the leadership baton to Kim Hall Dawson, current state director.
The organization is all volunteer based, including the directors, and depends on the help of parents to be involved with their children.
When Myers' daughter Katelyn joined Oklahoma Kids in December 2015, she became the regional director for Oklahoma Kids.
"I am still a volunteer with the group, just my work schedule and Katelyn's solo music schedule prevented me from investing the time and effort into the program that was needed," said Myers, Cherokee Nation Gaming Commission licensing manager. "I always worked with Kim Dawson in this area with our group, so I was very happy to see her want to continue on with the group in this role. We wouldn't have had a place for the kids to rehearse without Kim offering up her dance studio."
A former pianist and dance performer, Dawson is a business owner and exercise physiologist. She owns and operates The Fitness Studio by Kim in Tahlequah, teaching group fitness and private training, which focuses on older adults and specialized exercise programming for individuals that may otherwise not participate in traditional exercise programs.
Dawson became a part of Oklahoma Kids initially so her daughter could get involved in performance opportunities.
"But I was later blessed with an opportunity for leadership. It's important to me because I want to help foster talents in our youth and help provide them with opportunities for growth," she said.
Myers stayed on as a volunteer because she enjoys working with the children and seeing them develop over the years.
"When some of the kids would first start, they would be so shy sometimes their stage fright would take over them. Over time, with the encouragement of the other kids and more and more experience, you would see their confidence grow and they just light up the stage," Myers said. "That is the part that always got me the most - not how talented a child was, or how good they could sing, it was the character development, courage, and friendships they would get from being a part of group of kids just like them."
The opportunities that have been given to the kids and places they have been able to perform are also perks, according to Myers.
For her daughter Katelyn, it's been a wonderful part of growing up.
"All of the friends I've met throughout the years, and some of my best experiences in the 14 years I've had have been from this group," said the teen. "Along with that are all of the places I've performed, such as Disneyland, Disney World, Branson, Nashville and Times Square in New York."
Jaydn Dawson, 16, enjoys exploring a variety of performing venues and creating choreography for the larger shows.
"Being a part of OK Kids has helped me grow as a performer and become more comfortable on stage," Jaydn said.
A junior at Tahlequah High School, she's also in jazz choir and cheerleading, and takes voice lessons from Whitney Myers at NSU and piano from Dana Waters.
Oklahoma Kids is a division of American Kids, which is a child development program, with a dream of building integrity in children through the performing arts, according to Dawson.
Currently undergoing restructure, membership for performers in Oklahoma Kids has been $40 a year, for ages 3-18, but they can stay members and tour until they are 21. That also includes a membership to American Kids.
Members perform individually and with groups year-round. A national competition held each July serves as a final performance for the year.
Restructure is aiming to reestablish the original founder, Dr. Dale Smith's, vision and mission.
"We aim to foster a safe family environment, which emphasizes character development and creates a positive," said Dawson.
American Kid's was founded in 1982, according to its Facebook page, and is currently establishing directors in each state to facilitate performances, and recruited young entertainers everywhere.
Organizers hope to host quarterly performances in Branson, Missouri, beginning in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.