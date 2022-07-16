Muskogee Art Guild to host art class by artist Alicia Farris

Muskogee Art Guild invites the public to paint their furry friends and favorite animals in expressive color with internationally recognized artist, Alicia Farris.
Farris will guide participants in looking for values in their composition and creating dynamic contrast in order to bring new life to their paintings.
The Muskogee Art Guild said students will benefit from demonstrations, one-on-one, and class discussion with plenty of opportunity to see color in a whole new way.
This workshop is intended for the serious beginner to the advanced student. Farris works with students individually and encourages them to nurture their own artistic journey.
Class size will be limited to 15 students. Cost is $350 for members, and $400 for nonmembers. To sign up, access the workshop link on www.muskogeeartguild.org.
