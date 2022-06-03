Muskogee Arts Guild to welcome public to paint truck

On June 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public is invited to help members of Muskogee Arts Guild to paint the old truck that belongs to Katy Flour & Feed behind the studio, led by Patricia Bradley, local artist. Owner Deanna Bartholet has offered this old relic to be painted. Her father bought the truck from Griffin Food Company in the 1960s and used it for deliveries for many years. It now serves as hay and straw storage for the feed store. The event is free for members, guests are welcome for $5. This plein air event is appropriate for any skill level and any medium, for example, pencil, charcoal, colored pencils, watercolors, oils, or acrylics.
Enjoy the potluck picnic on the lawn for lunch, with cold water and tea provided. Attendees should bring folding chairs and their own art kit, or come early for MAG supplies. There will be shelters and a few tables set up for shade. In addition, the MAG gallery will be open for viewing to the public.
