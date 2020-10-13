The Muskogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band will host the virtual program “Fighting American Racism in Indian Country: Black Creeks Lives Matter Too” via Zoom on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3:30 p.m.
The guest presenter will be Dr. Carla Pratt, dean of Washburn University School of Law, who will speak on the Freedmen “Black Indians” plight for justice and equality in Indian Country.
For links to join the webinar, visit www.facebook.com/events/260162752004853/.
Prior to joining Washburn Law, Pratt served as associate dean for diversity and inclusion at Penn State's Dickinson School of Law, where she was the Nancy J. LaMont Faculty Scholar and professor of law. Pratt has taught courses in constitutional law, federal Indian law, education law, and race and American law. While at Penn State Dickinson Law, Pratt received the law school's Philip J. McConnaughay award for outstanding achievement in diversity-related work.
From 2012 to 2018 Dean Pratt also served as an associate justice for the Supreme Court of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in Fort Yates, North Dakota. In this capacity, she heard appeals involving tribal members and those doing business with tribal members in cases relating primarily to tribal criminal law, family law, business law, and constitutional law.
The MCIFB is operated by the descendants of Creek Indian Freedmen (Black Indians); designated as Freedmen by the Dawes Commission in the late 1800s. For more information, visit www.1866creekfreedmen.com.
