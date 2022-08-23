MUSKOGEE – Muskogee Golf Club will hold the Lake Area United Way Championship Sept. 27-30.
The Women’s All Pro Tour will be coming to Muskogee where individuals can get ready to join in on the course for the Pro-am Tournament. It will consist of three players of an individual’s choice with a pro lady golfer to make a team of 4.
Applicants can register now with limited space. For sponsorship, volunteer opportunities, and team registration individuals can visit https://lake-area-united-way.perfectgolfevent.com/ or contact outreach@lakeareaunitedway.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.