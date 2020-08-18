A Muskogee man was booked into jail on charges of first-degree rape, lewd molestation, and sodomy after he admitted to having sex with a 12-year-old girl he met on Snapchat.
On Aug. 15, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to the courthouse to meet with a woman in regard to a child molestation complaint. The mother of the victim said she learned her daughter was raped the previous night by a 23-year-old man. Rafalko contacted Help In Crisis and Investigator Ryan Robison.
According to the sheriff’s report, the girl said she met 21-year-old Cody Huskey from a “quick add” on Snapchat.
“She denied having any mutual friend with Huskey. She stated Friday, Aug. 14, they discussed Huskey coming to her residence in Cherokee County,” Rafalko said in the report.
The girl said she sneaked out of her house between 3 and 4 a.m., and met Huskey on her neighbor’s property. She said she got into Huskey’s vehicle, Huskey put on a condom, and they had intercourse.
“[She] admitted she knew it was wrong, but it was consensual by her, and understood [because of] her age it was not consensual by the law,” Rafalko said.
On Aug. 16, Rafalko and Robison met with Huskey at his house in Muskogee. Robison read Huskey his Miranda rights when Huskey’s father walked.
“Huskey’s father ... stopped the interview to say his son was not going to talk without an attorney,” Rafalko said. “It was at this time, Robison stopped the interview and placed Huskey under arrest.”
The vehicle the victim described as being the one Huskey drove was parked in the driveway. Huskey’s father allowed deputies to briefly look into the vehicle, where Rafalko located an open box of condoms. Robison said it was the same brand of condom wrapper found close to where the incident took place.
At the patrol unit, Huskey agreed to speak with deputies without his father present. Huskey admitted meeting the girl on Snapchat, but said she had "added" him.
“He stated she told him she was 12 years old. He stated he told her he would only be friends with her and that was it,” Robison said in the report. “He stated they sent each other pictures, but stated they were not nude pictures.”
Huskey said the girl met him on the neighbor’s property in the vehicle, where they kissed. Huskey claimed the girl pulled down his shorts and he tried to stop her because of her age, but she wouldn’t listen. Huskey admitted he put on a condom and had sex with her.
Huskey was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for first-degree rape, lewd molestation, and sodomy.
