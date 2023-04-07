After being accused of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, a Muskogee man’s bond was reduced in Cherokee County District Court earlier this month.
Charges were filed against John Robert Mitchell, 39, on Jan. 24, 2023, after he reportedly wrapped a cord around a woman’s neck he was dating, and caused “asphyxiation in an attempt to cause great bodily harm,” according to court documents.
During his initial appearance on Feb. 21, 2023, Mitchell pleaded not guilty to the charge and received a $100,000 bond, which was reduced to $7,500 when he appeared before Special District Judge Gary Huggins on April 5.
Mitchell is represented by Muskogee attorney J. Eric Jones while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is representing the state. The defendant’s next court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on June 26, 2023, with Judge Huggins presiding.
