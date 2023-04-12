A Muskogee man accused of murdering a woman 35 years ago after restraining her while she was still alive and throwing her into a lake, is scheduled to make an appearance in Cherokee County District Court next month – nearly six years after first appearing in court.
On Aug. 18, 2017, James Ray Vogel, 61, was charged with engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses, perjury, and first-degree murder of Jeanette Ellen Coleman, Muskogee. Coleman was the common-law wife of Charles Troy Coleman, who was the first Oklahoma inmate to be executed after reinstatement of the death penalty.
Named after a tattoo on her shoulder, Coleman was named “Daisy Doe,” as she did not have any identification. It was reported she was found by fisherman in the water below the Fort Gibson Dam with a 28-pound concrete block tied to her waist on May 7, 1988.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault, who was the undersheriff at the time charges were filed, said in a 2017 Daily Press article authorities attempted to obtain fingerprints from Daisy Doe at the time she was discovered, but were unable to due to the condition of her body.
The Daily Press reported in 2021 the victim’s hands had been kept in a cold storage area, which were able to be rehydrated in 2015 providing authorities with fresh fingerprints and a positive identification. Coleman’s fingerprints were reportedly in the computer system after she was arrested for murder in 1979 but was not convicted.
When Coleman was found, she was reportedly only wearing a T-shirt and bra.
According to statements collected throughout the investigation, it was reported witnesses saw four suspects, including Vogel, with Coleman in a Muskogee bar.
The investigation lead authorities to believe the four suspects had intercourse with the victim at the dam, tied a block to her, and threw her in the water, and Coleman was still alive when she was thrown into the water.
At the age of 55, and 29 years after Coleman’s body was discovered, Vogel appeared in Cherokee County District Court on Aug. 21, 2017, and pleaded not guilty to all three charges. On Oct. 30, 2017, the defendant received a $40,000 bond.
The case was continued three times before Vogel appeared back in court on June 1, 2018, when he was released on an own recognizance bond, which allows the defendant to be released from jail in exchange for signing an agreement promising to return to court and abiding by other conditions.
After receiving the OR bond, the case was continued once more in 2018. There was no movement on the case in 2019, and at the end of 2020, a status conference was scheduled, according to online court documents.
The defendant was originall represented by the late local attorney Donn E. Baker, but a motion to substitute new counsel was entered by local attorney B.J. Baker, Donn’s nephew, and approved by the court on Jan. 20, 2021. Baker is still listed as representing Vogel.
On Feb. 2, 2021, due to lack of movement on the case, Baker filed a motion to dismiss for lack of prosecution, and on March 25, 2021, the court held a hearing on the motion to dismiss.
Following more resets and continuances throughout 2021, as negotiations amongst the state and the defendant’s attorney were taking place, the motion to dismiss was withdrawn on Aug. 12, 2021, and on Nov. 9, 2022, the preliminary hearing took place.
According to court documents, on Feb. 28, 2023, Tommy Morris, a material witness for the state, failed to appear after being released from the Cherokee County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022.
Over the defenses objection, the case has been continued to 1 p.m. on May 16, when Vogel is scheduled to appear.
