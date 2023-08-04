Officers with the Tahlequah Police Department arrested a Muskogee man July 25 after he was found passed out in a Casey’s bathroom, reportedly from drug use.
According to reports, police responded to the South Muskogee Avenue convenience store to perform a welfare check on a man who was unconscious in a locked bathroom stall in the men’s restroom.
Authorities found the suspect slumped over on the toilet, as well as a piece of aluminum foil on the floor by his feet.
The foil reportedly had burned residue and a partially melted blue pill. Police also found the man’s wallet on the floor, a rolled-up $100 bill, and several credit cards. The 32-year-old had a lighter in his hand.
Once authorities were able to wake the man, he reportedly had slurred speech and his eyes appeared to be constricted. Officers said it appeared the man smoked the blue pill in the foil while he was on the toilet.
He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for possession of a prescription pill without a valid prescription, public intoxication, and an outstanding warrant out of Muskogee County.
