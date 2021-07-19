A Muskogee man was killed over the weekend in a drowning incident at Lake Tenkiller, six miles southeast of Keys.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Clifton Deon Youngblood, 36, jumped off a boat at Burnt Cabin Bluffs on July 18. Witnesses said Youngblood began to struggle before he went underwater and never resurfaced.
Cherokee Nation Marshal Dive Team used side-scan sonar and recovered Youngblood. He was pronounced dead by Cherokee Nation EMS.
According to the report, Youngblood was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.