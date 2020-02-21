A Muskogee man was charged with several offenses, including drug-trafficking, after he ran from officers.
On Feb. 18, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol near Allen Road and Vinita Avenue when he noticed the vehicle in front him didn’t have a working tag light. He pulled the driver over on Allen Road, next to the Northeastern State University track field.
James Simmons quickly caught Scott’s attention when he tried putting on his seat belt as the officer approached. Scott smelled a burnt odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and the driver claimed another person who was in the car had smoked earlier.
Since Simmons didn’t have a medical marijuana card, he was told to get out of the vehicle.
“While James was going to exit the vehicle, I noticed he kept reaching for something in his coat pocket,” Scott said in the police report.
The officer had to keep telling Simmons to stop reaching in his pocket, but instead of complying, he bolted.
During the chase, Scott deployed his Taser and struck the man, but he continued to run.
“During this encounter, James continued to reach for something in his pocket. I noticed the object in his pocket was heavy and was holding it as if it was a gun,” Scott said.
Simmons jumped a fence and ran through a yard, and leaped over another fence and through a field before he jumped a third fence and ran into a wooded area. It was then that he fell, and Scott was able to handcuff him.
“I then noticed the object that had been in his coat was no longer there. I had lost sight of him when he reached the wooded area for a short period,” Scott said.
Lt. Brandon Vick ended up finding a Ruger 9mm close to where Simmons was taken into custody. The gun didn’t have a magazine, but it did have a round in the chamber.
During a search of the vehicle, Scott found three plastic bags containing a crystal like substance, two sets of digital scales, a pill bottle that contained two different types of pills, a loose crystal rock, marijuana, and a bag of ammo.
“The bag consisted of approximately 180 found of 9mm bullets, 73 rounds of .45-caliber bullets in a gray container,” Scott said. “The two magazines were filled with .223-caliber ammo and nine rounds of .45-caliber ammo.”
Simmons was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, obstruction, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, defective vehicle, and possession of paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.