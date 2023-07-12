A Muskogee resident is suing Tahlequah Public Schools, claiming he fell on a “hidden danger” outside of the high school gym.
Robert Dan Jefferson filed the personal injury civil suit against the school district on June 29, 2023.
According to the petition, Jefferson was attending his grandson’s wrestling match at the Tahlequah High School gym on Jan. 10, 2023, when he tripped and fell on a “hidden danger” outside of the gym. He claims he suffered a massive rotator cuff tear to his left shoulder, a hiatal hernia, and various cuts and bruises.
According to the petition, the fall and resulting injuries were caused by the defendant’s negligence in maintaining a premises free from danger to its invitees.
The plaintiff is requesting damages against the defendant in an amount in excess of the amount required for diversity of jurisdiction pursuant to Title 28 of the U.S. Code, as well as interest, costs, attorney fees, and “whatever further relief the court deems just and proper.”
Jefferson is represented by the Smith Barkett Law Group, PLLC, out of Muskogee.
