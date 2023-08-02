A Muskogee man accused of domestic assault and battery by strangulation waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Cherokee County District Court last week.
The felony charge was filed against John Robert Mitchell III, 40, on Jan. 24, 2023. The defendant waived his preliminary hearing on July 27.
According to court documents, Mitchell reportedly wrapped a cord around a woman’s neck he was dating, and caused “asphyxiation in an attempt to cause great bodily harm,” according to court documents.
During his initial appearance on Feb. 21, 2023, Mitchell pleaded not guilty to the charge and received a $100,000 bond, which was reduced to $7,500 when he appeared before Special District Judge Gary Huggins on April 5.
Mitchell is represented by Muskogee attorney J. Eric Jones while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state. The defendant’s next court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2023, with District Judge Doug Kirkley presiding.
