Mayor Marlon Coleman called this a time for the city of Muskogee to come together to help the healing process.
Coleman led a candlelight vigil on Wednesday of approximately 250 residents in front of the Muskogee Civic Center. The service was one of prayer and hope for the families of the victims of Tuesday's mass shooting — Brittany Anderson, 27; Javarion Lee, 24; Que'dynce Anderson, 9; Nevaeh Pridgeon, 6; Harmony Anderson, 5; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; and Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1.
"This has been rough," Coleman said. "I was just saying to someone I think I slept two hours last night — I'm not even sure — because five of our young dreamers, five of our young people with so much potential are gone and very violently so. And it's jarring, it's hard to even imagine, it's challenging."
Among the attendees was 4-year-old Cameron Boyd, a classmate of one of the victims, along with his family. His father Collertt Boyd said his son is kind of aware what happened.
"He knows she was missing today."
Capt. Teri Smith of the Salvation Army said she was there for support having just recently helped the family out.
"We've assisted this family within the last several months and have had a relationship for several years," Smith said. "We're just saddened to know that these children have been taken from us."
Smith also said she felt it was just right for her to be there, and not just representing the Salvation Army.
"We believe in sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with everyone," she said. "And it's just this case where we show unity amidst a hard time and hard crisis. And our town right now is in a hard crisis because of a sad situation that happened yesterday."
Several people were in attendance that had family members who knew or went to school with the children.
Lizeth Alonso said she felt she had to be there.
"The main reason we're out here is my niece was a classmate with one of the children," she said. "There were two children that went to Creek Elementary and one of them was my niece's classmate. We're here to support the family and to let them know."
Alonso said her niece is doing fine.
"I've talked with my nieces and my daughter about what's going on," she said. "They understand they passed away. We didn't want to explain how it happened but we've explained it to a level that they will understand."
Services for the children are pending with Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors.
