MUSKOGEE – A man who allegedly stabbed his supervisor at McDonald's then kidnapped his own family in a bid to flee to Texas has been arrested, according to a release from Muskogee Police Department Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin.
Derek Martin Perez, 32, an employee at McDonald's stabbed his supervisor, James Coble Jr., 36, after an altercation at the 32nd Street restaurant Tuesday afternoon, the release states. Perez fled before police arrived. Coble was admitted in an unknown condition with an abdominal stab wound to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, the release says.
Brenda Perez, Derek Perez' wife, was contacted by her sister-in-law Candace Thayer after hearing news of the assault. Thayer asked Brenda Perez if Derek Perez was the suspect; Brenda confirmed this, the release states.
According to the release, Brenda Perez also told Thayer that Derek Perez would not let her out of the car he was driving. Brenda Perez also said the couple's daughter, Olivia, 2, was in the car, as well. Perez told Thayer they were headed toward Texas.
The family was found at the Rodeway Inn in Fort Smith, Arkansas about 4:30 a.m., where officers took Derek Perez into custody, where he remains in a Fort Smith jail. Details regarding the arrest remain unavailable at this time.
