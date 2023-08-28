On Aug. 26, a quarter mile west of Tahlequah, a car crash took place around 6:47 p.m.
About 10 feet east of Huckleberry Circle on U.S. Highway 62, Christy Mounger, 50, of Muskogee, was driving west in a 2013 Jeep Wrangler. The vehicle departed the road to the left and hit a culvert. The vehicle went airborne and rolled about one and a half times before resting on its top.
Mounger was ejected about 22 feet from the vehicle; seatbelts were equipped but not in use. Mounger was taken by First Flight to St. John's Hospital, and was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk and head injuries.
The condition of the driver and cause of the incident is under investigation.
