MUSKOGEE — The Department of Veterans Affairs Muskogee Regional Office will undergo a major renovation of the facility at 125 S. Main St. in downtown Muskogee.
During the renovation, which is expected to last several months, in-person services will be relocated to the Annex facility, located at 122 E. Side Blvd., Muskogee, beginning July 5. This location is less than 1 mile east of the Muskogee Federal Building.
To discuss benefits in-person, such as compensation for service-connected disabilities, pension, aid, and attendance, and Veteran Readiness and Employment, visitors may access the Annex facility, which will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about VA benefits and eligibility, or how to file a claim, veterans and survivors can visit VA.gov, or call toll-free at 800-827-1000.
