Muskogee VA to focus on mental health; hospital to go up in Tulsa

After the Eastern Oklahoma Veterans Administration Health Care System announced $120 million in federal funding for a new hospital in Tulsa, the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee will be repurposed into a facility for mental and behavioral health care.
The notice of a new VA hospital in Tulsa generated initial concern from officials, who were worried the Muskogee campus would dissolve entirely, or take jobs from the area. State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, was among them, but he has since agreed with the change in services.
“I’m fine with it, especially when we found out it wasn’t going to change the amount of services that are going to be provided here in Muskogee,” he said. “As long as it keeps the one here active and open – even though it switches its major focus from [physical] health care to mental health care – we’re still going to have an active center. It will still be full of psychiatrists, doctors and nurses that work with people who have mental disorders.”
Around 47,000 veterans receive services from the VA Center in Muskogee. However, more than two-thirds come from the Tulsa metro area. And of the 115,400-plus veterans in the Eastern Oklahoma VA area, approximately 68 percent are closer to Tulsa than to Muskogee, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“Some of the doctors and medical workers were already driving out from Tulsa and other areas as it was, so a lot of them are going to be closer,” said Pemberton. “Geographically speaking, with Tulsa being the second-largest city in the state, there’s some sense to having it in a bigger area where it has a bigger population and can service people better.”
The Kerr-Edmondson Buildings on the expanded OSU Medical Center Campus all be converted into the new Tulsa hospital – a 275,000 square-foot, 58-bed medical-surgical facility.
“By expanding services in Tulsa, EOVAHCS will be strategically positioned to provide the highest level of care to our veterans for decades to come,” said Mark E. Morgan, director of EOVAHCS. “This monumental expansion will also allow us to repurpose the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee into a much-needed community living and behavioral health center, with expanded services that are not currently offered in this area.”
Repurposing the Jack C. Montgomery Center will reportedly cost around $30 million. That money will not come from the $120 million meant for the Tulsa facility, which isn’t scheduled to be completed until 2024. And Pemberton said having a center dedicated to mental health issues will benefit U.S. service members.
“Among the military people, that’s probably one of the biggest issues we have from soldiers coming back from Iraq and Afghanistan – PTSD, anxiety disorder and things of that nature,” he said. “It’s not going to impact the city or the area around here very much, so I’m OK with it.”
