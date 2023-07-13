A Muskogee woman pleaded not guilty in Cherokee County District Court to domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after she attempted to hit another person with a vehicle.
The felony charge was filed against Lindsey Kathryn Winfrey, 39, on June 5, 2023. The defendant received a $10,000 bond and entered her plea at her initial appearance on July 11, 2023.
According to court documents, on May 28, 2023, Winfrey assaulted a man she was dating “by hitting or attempting to hit him” with a black Chevrolet 1500 truck, “with the intent to do him harm.”
Winfrey is scheduled to appear in court again at 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2023, with Judge Joshua King presiding. Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
