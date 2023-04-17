A Muskogee woman was sentenced in Oklahoma’s Eastern District Court last year to 23 years imprisonment for second-degree murder after she stabbed a man and set him on fire while he was still alive at his Cherokee County residence in 2019.
Filed in federal court on Aug. 31, 2021, Denise Lynn Grass, 48, signed a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree murder in Indian Country.
The Daily Press previously reported that, according to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reports, while performing a welfare check, deputies found 61-year-old Elvis Dry’s burned body in his backyard on Jan. 20, 2019. Dry’s wheelchair was also found burned about 15 yards away from the body.
According to Cherokee County court documents, Grass, who was hired by Dry as his live-in caretaker in his Tahlequah home, stabbed the victim several times with a knife, then set him on fire while he was still alive.
She told authorities she fell asleep at the table at Dry’s residence, when she was awakened by Dry touching her upper thigh area. Grass reportedly brandished a pocket knife, stabbed Dry, and then pushed him outside in the backyard, where he fell out of his wheelchair.
Grass reportedly told authorities she set a book on fire, placed it on the victim, and used a bottle of alcohol, grease, and bleach to accelerate the blaze.
First-degree murder charges were originally filed against the defendant in Cherokee County District Court on Feb. 12, 2019. On April 12, 2021, the charges were dismissed due to lack of jurisdiction following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma.
According to court documents filed on July 26, 2022, the defendant was sentenced to 281 months imprisonment, with supervised release for a term of five years.
