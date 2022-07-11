The chant “My body, my choice!” echoed throughout the streets of downtown Tahlequah Monday evening as protesters rallied in opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent overturn of Roe v. Wade.
“I just really wanted to bring awareness to the lives this overturn really changed, because I think that with the overturn a lot of lives weren’t considered, and a lot of lives weren’t even looked at from the standpoint of the Supreme Court,” said Lily Brewer, 19, Tahlequah. “Not every woman wants to get an abortion, but it’s our right to chose if we want it or not.”
On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the legal case, Roe v. Wade, that “unduly restrictive state regulation of abortion is unconstitutional.” In a majority opinion written by Justice Harry A. Blackmun, the Supreme Court held that a set of Texas statutes criminalizing abortion in most instances violated a woman’s constitutional right of privacy, which it found in the liberty guarantee of the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.
Brewer, who organized the local demonstration, said she feels attacked by the reversal.
“We were doing this so many years ago, and I don’t see there’s any reason that we should be doing it again,” she said. “I think that as a young woman, it’s my purpose and my right to be able to speak out against things like this. In my eyes, it was an attack on us, but all we have to do really is fight back with our voice and our hearts.”
The overturn ruling came more than a month after a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked.
“I think it’s outrageous that we can’t have control over our own bodies in America where we’re supposed to be free,” said December Noisewater, 18, Stilwell. “So I’m here to protest that.”
The Supreme Court’s ruling also immediately initiated a “trigger law” in Oklahoma, which, with few exceptions, ended a woman’s right to receive an abortion.
The Associated Press reported that abortion services were halted in the state after Gov. Kevin Stitt singed a bill that prohibited all abortions, with few exceptions. The ban is enforced by civil lawsuits rather than criminal prosecution.
It was also reported by the AP that Republicans in Oklahoma have a supermajority in both chambers of the Legislature and a Republican governor up for reelection this year who has vowed to sign “every pro-life legislation that came across my desk.”
“I am a big supporter of women’s rights and being able to do what you want with your body,” said Cheyenne Massa, 21, Tahlequah. “I want to let people know that what’s going on is not OK. I think it’s important to vote. I used to think that one person's vote wouldn’t matter, but with the existence of social media, you definitely have a pull with your friends and your community, so I think it’s important to show that you’re voting to let other people know that they should be doing it too.”
Members of the Cherokee County Democratic Party and Change Makers Book Club were also present at the demonstration to assist those who wanted to register to vote.
“We control who is in office making these decisions, so it’s important that we really step out and be there and vote and make the decision,” Brewer said.
