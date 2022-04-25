The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with several local sponsors, including McDonald's, to host the annual clean-up event, My Tahlequah, last Saturday.
The event featured a registration table, breakfast, and equipment handout from 8-9 a.m., and then the main events were held from 9 a.m. to noon. This year, participating individu
als and teams had the chance to win prizes.
The Chamber's primary focus was cleaning and beautifying public properties within city limits, and inspiring a lifestyle of commitment to keeping the community in excellent shape.
Tahlequah City Mayor Sue Catron, supports the My Tahlequah event as a way to improve and maintain the city on a regular basis.
"The My Tahlequah events are an excellent opportunity for the community volunteers to address points in Tahlequah with significant litter or public places that have grown a bit shabby," Catron said. "By coordinating this event regularly, the Chamber of Commerce helps to keep our town clean and fresh-looking. It's much like spending a day or two spring cleaning at your house. The efforts make a difference."
To prepare each year, the Chamber puts in a lot of effort to make sure the event goes smoothly, and that there are projects and people willing to work on them.
"We sell sponsorships during our OneAsk each year, if businesses are interested in sponsoring the event. Each event is listed on our website and registration takes place through that event site, so you can complete the waivers needed. It is completely free to sign up or register for the event and we welcome any who want to give back to their community," said Nathan Reed, TACC president.
Leaders noted that individuals, organizations, and businesses that register to participate in My Tahlequah are committed to making a difference. Volunteers come from all walks of life and age groups.
"Historically, My Tahlequah has been supported by families, youth organizations and church groups. Giving our children and young adults a hands-on lesson in civic responsibility and the concept of giving back to your community, My Tahlequah helps to build the leaders of Tahlequah's future," said Catron.
My Tahlequah has been going on for several years, having originally been planned by members of the Chamber.
"Several years ago, a group of Chamber members started working on ways to support the community and instill pride in residents. My Tahlequah came to fruition as a way to complete the projects that helped us all be proud of where we live and to show it off," said Reed.
Although My Tahlequah itself isn't a new concept, a new member of the Commerce, Rebecca Owens, spearheaded the project this year.
"I'm actually new to the Chamber, but I love it. This is my first event and I am thankful for how well it turned out," said Owens. "It was great to kick off my new career by doing some great things for our community."
This year, Owens helped home in on some specific projects.
"Our beautification projects were to plant two new gardens at the city dog park, and we received a grant from a local donor to install 17 new trash receptacles for the city," said Owens. "In addition to that, we picked litter up from eight different sites, totaling roughly 10 miles of trash."
Many different people and groups participated in My Tahlequah this year.
"We had a large variety of people: local businesses, political candidates, student groups, fitness groups, and other residents," Owens said.
Although this year, the project focused on picking up garbage, the mayor urges citizens to remember that My Tahlequah has a broader focus and an important influence.
"It's easy to dismiss My Tahlequah as just another trash pick-up day, but the impact on our community, in both the short and long term, is significant," said Catron. "Many, many thanks to the Chamber of Commerce for hosting My Tahlequah."
